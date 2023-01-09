Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Gain Over 1%; Metal, I.T. Stocks Advance

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd. gained the most in nearly two weeks after the company released its December quarter business update, showing a rise in monthly transacting users and merchant payment volumes.

According to its exchange filing, average monthly transacting users rose to 8.5 crore, up nearly 6% QoQ in the December quarter.

The Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company's merchant payment volumes for the quarter came in at Rs 3.46 lakh crore, up 8% sequentially.

The company's loan distribution business scales as 105 lakh loans worth Rs 9,958 crore were disbursed in the December quarter, nearly 27% sequential growth.

Shares of the company gained as much as 4.2% to Rs 574.5 apiece, still about 75% down from its IPO price of Rs 2,150. Of the 12 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain 'buy', three suggest 'hold' and one recommends 'sell'. The return potential of the stock implies an upside of 55.7%.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing