Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Gain Over 1%; Metal, I.T. Stocks Advance
Live updates on India's equity markets on Jan. 9.
Delhivery Advances In Trade
Shares of Delhivery Ltd. rose 1.01% in trade on Monday after the Good Glamm Group strengthened its partnership with Delhivery to implement end-to-end supply chain solutions and increase customer satisfaction.
Out of the 16 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend to 'hold' and two suggest to 'sell' the stock.
Paytm Gains On Positive Q3 Updates
Shares of One97 Communications Ltd. gained the most in nearly two weeks after the company released its December quarter business update, showing a rise in monthly transacting users and merchant payment volumes.
According to its exchange filing, average monthly transacting users rose to 8.5 crore, up nearly 6% QoQ in the December quarter.
The Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company's merchant payment volumes for the quarter came in at Rs 3.46 lakh crore, up 8% sequentially.
The company's loan distribution business scales as 105 lakh loans worth Rs 9,958 crore were disbursed in the December quarter, nearly 27% sequential growth.
Shares of the company gained as much as 4.2% to Rs 574.5 apiece, still about 75% down from its IPO price of Rs 2,150. Of the 12 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain 'buy', three suggest 'hold' and one recommends 'sell'. The return potential of the stock implies an upside of 55.7%.
L&T Advances As Heavy Engineering Business Wins Multiple Orders In Q3 FY23
Shares of Larsen and Toubro Ltd. rose 1.3% in trade on Monday after the company's heavy engineering vertical announced in a filing that it has won multiple "significant" orders worth Rs 1,000-2,500-crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal.
The stock was trading at 1.6 times its 30-day average volume. Out of the 44 analysts tracking the company, 43 maintain a 'buy' rating, and one recommends to 'sell' the stock.
Shriram Finance Advances In Tarde
Shares of Shriram Finance Ltd. rose 1.4% in trade on Monday after the company announced in a filing that it aims to launch gold loans and double their loan book in U.P. in the next three years.
The stock was trading at 1.6 times its 30-day average volume. Out of the 46 analysts tracking the company, 27 maintain a 'buy' rating, 14 suggest to 'hold' and five recommend to 'sell' the stock.
Laurus Labs Advances After 10 Lakh Shares Change Hands
Shares of Laurus Labs Ltd. rose 1.59% in trade on Monday after 10 lakh equity shares changed hands in a bunched trade.
The stock was trading at 1.8 times its 30-day average volume. Out of the 14 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, two suggest to 'hold' and two recommend to 'sell' the stock.
