Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat In A Volatile Session: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were little changed in a volatile session on Wednesday as gains in commodities, telecom, and realty stocks were offset by losses in FMCG and power.

Asian stocks and the U.S. equity futures dropped as sticky U.S. inflation data hinted that the high interest rate regime could last for a prolonged period.

At 12:40 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex eased 21 points, or 0.03%, to 61,011.21, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 1.5 points, or 0.01%, to 17,928.35.