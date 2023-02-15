Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat In A Volatile Session: Midday Market Update
At 12:40 p.m., the Sensex eased 21 points, or 0.03%, to 61,011.21, while the Nifty 50 rose 1.5 points, or 0.01%, to 17,928.35.
India's benchmark stock indices were little changed in a volatile session on Wednesday as gains in commodities, telecom, and realty stocks were offset by losses in FMCG and power.
Asian stocks and the U.S. equity futures dropped as sticky U.S. inflation data hinted that the high interest rate regime could last for a prolonged period.
Retail Investors Keep Faith In India Despite Adani Rout
Eicher Motors Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Britannia Industries Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and HDFC Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices were trading marginally higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.25% and S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.09% by afternoon session.
Eight out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while 12 advanced in trade.
The market breadth was split between the buyers and sellers. About 1,586 stocks rose, 1,736 declined, and 149 remained unchanged on the BSE.