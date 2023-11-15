Sensex, Nifty Rise Nearly 1% To Four-Week High As HDFC Bank, RIL Lead: Midday Market Update
At 11.57 a.m., the Sensex was 576 points, or 0.89%, up at 65,510.19, while the Nifty 50 rose 183 points, or 0.94%, to 19,626.40.
India's benchmark stock indices advanced through Wednesday after a day's break for Bali Pratipada in the truncated trading week.
Intraday, the Sensex jumped as much as 0.99% to over 65,500, while the Nifty jumped 1.08% over 19,600. These were the highest levels in four weeks since Oct. 18.
The shares advanced as new data showed U.S. inflation is on a firm downward trajectory, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve will forgo any more interest rate hikes and, indeed, start cutting rates, said Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox.
"In this truncated trading week, we expect the market to trend with positive admiration amid global cues. It will be crucial to steer clear above 19,550 to attract further bullish strength," Bagkar said.
Index provider MSCI Inc. added nine Indian stocks to its Emerging Markets Index in its November review on Wednesday. The changes will come into effect after the market closes on Nov. 30.
As per the latest rejig, Tata Motors A, IndusInd Bank, Polycab India, and Macrotech Developers were added to the large-cap index, whereas Paytm parent One 97 Communications and Tata Communications were added to the mid-cap index. Meanwhile, APL Apollo Tubes, Persistent Systems, and Suzlon Energy were upgraded to a mid-cap index from a small-cap index.
Stocks and currencies in Asia rallied after an unexpected inflation slowdown bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive hiking cycle is over.
MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific Index jumped about 2%, with all markets in the green. Futures for U.S. stocks also advanced after the S&P 500 climbed the most since April. South Korea’s win led to gains among Asian currencies.
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 gained nearly 2%, the most since April. Tesla Inc. led gains in megacaps, and Nvidia Corp. rallied for a 10th straight session. The South Korean won led the gains among Asian currencies.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. were positively adding to the Nifty.
Power Grid Corp., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader markets were trading higher; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.78%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 1.08% lower.
All the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced. S&P BSE Realty and S&P BSE Information Technology rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,308 stocks rose, 1,258 declined, and 171 remained unchanged on the BSE.