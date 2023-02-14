Sensex, Nifty Log Steady Gains As I.T., FMCG Stocks Advance: Midday Market Wrap

Indian equity benchmarks held on to steady gains and advanced in trade on Tuesday after the CPI inflation rose to 6.5% in January.

Asian markets climbed ahead of the key U.S. inflation data after a drop in wage-growth expectations eased some of the concern over rising prices.

Futures for the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slipped after the indexes added more than 1% on Monday, when a survey showed Americans drastically reduced their expectations for household income growth amid tighter monetary policy.

In India, retail inflation rose to the highest since November at 6.52% in January, led by a pick-up in food prices on Monday after market hours.

As of 12:17 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 504 points, or 0.83%, at 60,935.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 128 points, or 0.72%, higher at 17,898.60.