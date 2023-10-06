Sensex, Nifty Gain After RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices rose through midday on Friday after the monetary policy committee kept the RBI's key policy rates unchanged.

Realty and information technology sectors advanced, while oil and gas stocks were under pressure.

As of 12:09 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 238 points, or 0.36%, to 65,869.07, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 76 points, or 0.39%, to 19,621.55.