Sensex, Nifty Fall Nearly 1% After Fitch Downgrades U.S. Credit Rating: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices declined nearly 1% through midday on Wednesday on subdued global sentiment after Fitch Ratings Inc. downgraded the U.S. sovereign credit grade.

All sectors plunged, with stocks of the public-sector banks and metals correcting the most. The Sensex slipped below the 66,000 level intraday, while the Nifty was near the 19,500 mark.

As of 12:42 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 590.89 points, or 0.89%, to trade at 65,868.42, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 182.60 points, or 0.93%, to 19,550.95.

Stocks fell in Asia, dragged by technology shares as Fitch's downgrade of the US sovereign credit grade also weighed on risk sentiment.

Technology stocks in Hong Kong dropped more than 3%. Japanese stocks also fell as a stronger yen dented the outlook for corporate profit. Contracts for the Euro Stoxx 50, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were all down.

The S&P 500 finished Tuesday with a small loss as the rally that drove the stock market up almost 30% from its October lows took a breather. The move by Fitch to downgrade the US to AA+ from AAA comes after major political battles over the nation's borrowing and repeated standoffs over raising the debt limit.