Sensex Breaches 65,000 Mark For First Time Ever; Nifty Also At New All-Time High

"The ongoing rally in global stock markets is primarily driven by the surprising and unexpected strength of the US economy (2% GDP growth in Q1 2023), in spite of the savage 500 bp rate hike by the Fed. Global markets, which had discounted a U.S. recession by mid 2023, have been proved wrong and the markets are now compensating for the excessive pessimistic discounting in 2022," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.