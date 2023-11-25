SEBI Approves Regulatory Framework For Index Providers, Amends AIF Norms

SEBI approved on Saturday a regulatory framework for index providers to foster transparency and accountability in governance and administration of financial benchmarks in the securities market.

"The regulators will provide a framework for registration of Index Providers which license 'Significant Indices' that shall be notified by SEBI based on objective criteria," the market regulator said in a release.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India also approved flexibility in the framework for social stock exchange. It reduced the minimum issue size of zero coupon zero principal instruments by non-profit organisations from Rs 1 crore to Rs 50 lakh.

More non-profit entities will be eligible to facilitate new entities coming in through issues in the Social Stock Exchange, SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said.

It also approved the creation of a regulatory framework for facilitation of small and medium real estate investment trusts. Small and Medium REITs shall have the ability to create separate scheme for owning real estate assets through special purpose vehicle constituted as companies, according to the statement.