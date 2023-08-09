SBI Life Shares Hit Record After IRDAI Approves Amit Jhingran's Appointment As CEO

Shares of SBI Life Insurance Co. hit a fresh record high on Wednesday after the insurance regulator approved the appointment of its chief executive officer.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India approved the appointment of Amit Jhingran as managing director and chief executive officer, according to an exchange filing.

Jhingran joined the State Bank of India as a probationary officer in August 1991. In a career spanning over 30 years with SBI, he has held various assignments across international banking, retail banking, and branch management.