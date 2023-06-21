Sansera Engineering's Two Shareholders To Sell Combined 14.1% Stake

Sansera Engineering's two shareholders will sell a combined stake of 14.1% in the company.

Client Ebene will sell 47.8 lakh shares, or 9%, and CVCIGP II Employee Ebene will sell 26.8 lakh shares, or 5.1%, in a large trade on June 22, according to terms of the deal reviewed by BQ Prime.

The shareholders aim to raise up to Rs 627.5 crore from the stake sale on the higher end of the price band.

The shares are offered at a price range of Rs 799.85 to Rs 841.95 apiece, representing a discount of up to 5% to the closing price on Wednesday.

The sellers are subject to a 90-day lock-in period, according to the terms.

Nomura is the sole placement agent for the deal.