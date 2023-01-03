Sah Polymers IPO Subscription Status: Day 3 Live Updates

Retail investors continued to spearhead the demand for the initial public offering of Sah Polymers Ltd. on the third day of subscription.

The IPO of the Rajasthan-based maker of polypropylene and high-density polyethylene FIBCs, or flexible intermediate bulk containers, was fully subscribed on the second day.

It was subscribed 86% on the first day.

The initial stake sale consists of a fresh issue of 1.02 crore shares at Rs 61–65 per share, aggregating to Rs 66.3 crore, by the promoter group and selling shareholders.

The promoters and the promoter group will hold 60.5% of the post-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. The issue comprises 39.5% of the post-offer equity capital in the IPO.