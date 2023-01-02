Sah Polymers IPO Subscription Status: Day 2 Live Updates

Retail investors led the demand for the initial public offering of Rajasthan-based Sah Polymers Ltd. on the second day of subscription.

The IPO was subscribed 86% on the first day of subscription.

The initial stake sale consists of a fresh issue of 1.02 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 66.3 crore, by the promoter group and selling shareholders. The price band is fixed at Rs 61-65 per share.

The promoters and the promoter group will hold 60.5% of the post-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. The issue comprises 39.5% of the post-offer equity capital in the IPO.