Sah Polymers IPO Subscription Status: Day 1 Live Updates
Rajasthan-based Sah Polymers Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Dec. 30 through Jan. 4.
The manufacturer of polypropylene and high-density polyethylene FIBC or flexible intermediate bulk containers, will have a fresh issue size of Rs 66.3 crore.
The issue consists of a fresh issue of 1.02 crore shares by the promoter group and selling shareholders at a price band of Rs 61–65 apiece in the IPO. The promoters and the promoter group will hold 60.5% of the post-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. The issue comprises 39.5% of the post-offer equity capital in the IPO.
The company raised Rs 29.84 crore through its anchor portion, according to an exchange filing. Three anchor investors—Leading Light Fund VCC-The Triumph Fund, Saint Capital Fund, and Maven India Fund—participated in the anchor round.
IPO Details
Duration: Dec. 30 to Jan. 4.
Fresh Issue: Rs 66.3 crore
Price band: Rs 61-65 per share.
Issue size: Rs 66.3 crore.
Face value: Rs 10 apiece. Lot size: 230 shares and multiples.
Listing on: BSE and NSE.
Lead managers: Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt.
Sah Polymers Ltd. IPO: All You Need To Know
Subscription Status: Day 1
The IPO was subscribed 0.11 times, or 11%, as of 11:03 a.m. on Dec. 30.
Institutional investors: Zero
Non-institutional investors: 0.07 times
Retail investors: 0.48 times