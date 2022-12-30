ADVERTISEMENT
Sah Polymers IPO Subscription Status: Day 1 Live Updates

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sah Polymers. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Sah Polymers. (Source: Company website)
Rajasthan-based Sah Polymers Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Dec. 30 through Jan. 4.

The manufacturer of polypropylene and high-density polyethylene FIBC or flexible intermediate bulk containers, will have a fresh issue size of Rs 66.3 crore.

The issue consists of a fresh issue of 1.02 crore shares by the promoter group and selling shareholders at a price band of Rs 61–65 apiece in the IPO. The promoters and the promoter group will hold 60.5% of the post-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. The issue comprises 39.5% of the post-offer equity capital in the IPO.

The company raised Rs 29.84 crore through its anchor portion, according to an exchange filing. Three anchor investors—Leading Light Fund VCC-The Triumph Fund, Saint Capital Fund, and Maven India Fund—participated in the anchor round.

IPO Details

  • Duration: Dec. 30 to Jan. 4.

  • Fresh Issue: Rs 66.3 crore

  • Price band: Rs 61-65 per share.

  • Issue size: Rs 66.3 crore.

  • Face value: Rs 10 apiece. Lot size: 230 shares and multiples.

  • Listing on: BSE and NSE.

  • Lead managers: Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt.

Subscription Status: Day 1

The IPO was subscribed 0.11 times, or 11%, as of 11:03 a.m. on Dec. 30.

  • Institutional investors: Zero

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.07 times

  • Retail investors: 0.48 times

Research Report On Sah Polymers:

Watch BQ Prime's IPO Adda With Sah Polymers Management:

