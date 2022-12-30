Sah Polymers IPO Subscription Status: Day 1 Live Updates

Rajasthan-based Sah Polymers Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Dec. 30 through Jan. 4.

The manufacturer of polypropylene and high-density polyethylene FIBC or flexible intermediate bulk containers, will have a fresh issue size of Rs 66.3 crore.

The issue consists of a fresh issue of 1.02 crore shares by the promoter group and selling shareholders at a price band of Rs 61–65 apiece in the IPO. The promoters and the promoter group will hold 60.5% of the post-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. The issue comprises 39.5% of the post-offer equity capital in the IPO.

The company raised Rs 29.84 crore through its anchor portion, according to an exchange filing. Three anchor investors—Leading Light Fund VCC-The Triumph Fund, Saint Capital Fund, and Maven India Fund—participated in the anchor round.