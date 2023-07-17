Route Mobile Shares Gain As Proximus Group To Acquire Majority Stake

Shares of Route Mobile Ltd. surged before declining on Monday after Proximus Group agreed to buy a 57.6% stake in the company.

The share-purchase agreement will result in Proximus Group acquiring control over the cloud communication platform provider for about Rs 5,922 crore in cash at Rs 1,626.40 per share, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The proposed sale of shares by the promoters of Route Mobile shall impose an obligation on the Belgium-based digital services provider to make an open offer. Proximus Group will buy the shares through its unit, Proximus Opal, which will make an open offer for another 26% of Route Mobile at the same price.

As part of the agreement, Clear Bridge Ventures, the founding shareholders of Route Mobile, will reinvest 299.6 million euro in Proximus Opal for up to 14.5% stake in the company.