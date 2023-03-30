REC Arm Hands Over Khavda II-A Transmission To Adani Transmission
Khavda II-A Transmission Ltd is a special purpose vehicle in Gujarat.
REC Ltd on Wednesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd handed over Khavda II-A Transmission Ltd to Adani Transmission Ltd.
"REC Power Development and Consultancy handed over the project-specific SPV formed for the construction of transmission project viz., ‘Khavda II-A Transmission Limited to Adani Transmission Limited on 28th March 2023," the company said in a statement.
Adani Transmission has emerged as the successful bidder of the inter-state transmission project of the ministry of power, where REC Power Development and Consultancy was the bid process coordinator.
The SPV was handed over by Rahul Dwivedi, CEO, REC Power Development and Consultancy, to Ishwar Kailashnath Dubey, Vice President, Adani Transmission Ltd.
The work involves the implementation of a 765 kV double circuit line from Khavda Pooling Station-2 (KPS2) to Lakadia. The project for implementation is targeted in 24 months.
With the handing over of the above SPV, REC Power Development and Consultancy successfully handed over 51 transmission projects till now, costing around Rs 69,872 crore.
REC Ltd, under the power ministry, is a non-banking finance company focussing on financing projects in the power sector.
