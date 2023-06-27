Paytm Cut To 'Neutral' By Macquarie On Three Key Risks

Paytm's parent One97 Communications Ltd. was downgraded to 'neutral' by Macquarie Equity Research, citing rising competition, regulatory risks and high valuation.

The stock's outperformance is over, the brokerage said in a note on Tuesday. Shares of the company have surged 59% in 2023 so far compared to a 3% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

Though the company has seen strong momentum with the loan distribution business, driving higher revenues and better-than-expected profitability, Macquarie remains sceptical about the sustainability of this business in the long run. The current valuation leaves little room for comfort. it said.

Paytm's stock is likely to see headwinds in the form of reputation, rising competition, and regulatory issues, Macquarie said. "Though Paytm does not carry any balance sheet risk on the loans originated, we think it carries significant business and reputation risk," it said. "A few months of bad performance could result in lenders withdrawing their credit lines, significantly affecting its ability to grow."