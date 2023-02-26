Nifty In Technical Charts: Expecting A Rally For Next Week

After all the huffing and puffing over the past few weeks, the market finally settled lower for both Nifty and Bank Nifty. The sentiment, going away for the week, was a negative one. The indices fell on all days of the week and the gap-up move of Friday just got sold into as well. The pace was slow and volumes lower and progressively, traders chose to withdraw from action as money making became increasingly difficult.

On the daily charts, prices are down now to the levels seen on the budget day. It is quite remarkable that the low made at the start of the month is still holding.

To know where we are and where are going in the future, it is worth doing a recap on how we got here. I would like to revisit the various letters over the last month or so. Starting with Jan. 21 letter, I had asked ‘Can a trend emerge now?’ and answered the question by stating that we can even have a downside resolution. The Hindenburg grenade was the one that burst and took markets down. This brought prices down to a level where I suggested in the letter of Jan. 28 to ‘Take some profits’. The reference was to shorts of course and the market made a low by Jan. 30. In the letter I had stated that Jan. 31 would be a positive day (it was) and that this time around the budget was a less discounted item and, hence, warned of some larger response. The budget day turned out to be quite a volatile day, with the low being recorded there. I had stated that prices would remain range bound from 17,500-18,200 until Feb. 16 and that was precisely so, with the market turning down from Feb. 16.

The main point was that it was time to take profits on shorts and the price range and precise turn dates would have enabled readers to take the appropriate action.

In the last week letter, titled ‘No specific signals seen’, I had called upon readers to be alert for winning on trades. This letter defined the higher possibilities for the Nifty at 18,400-18,450 levels. But the rally attempt fizzled out. The 17,400 lows did not appear to be a strong one and I opined that it may be tested or even broken. It has now come in for a retest in the week just ended. A subdued and limited approach was advocated and that would have proved best if followed.

So, now we have had a down move signalled, lows tracked for short covering (if any), looking for higher bottom formation, given price levels (met and respected by market) as well as given precise turn dates where trends met with changes. We have come down to supports that have not established themselves to be strong (yet) but may do so as some External Fibonacci relationships have been reached. See chart 1. For this to work, prices have to stage a revival almost immediately. Even if prices dip some, they should quickly recover from such dips. Hence, the market may probably revive after some weakness on Monday this week.