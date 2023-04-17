Network18 Q4 Results: Reports Loss As Revenue Declines

BQPrimeMarketsNetwork18 Q4 Results: Reports Loss As Revenue Declines
Network18 recorded a loss of Rs 36.78 crore in the March quarter, as against a profit of Rs 61.85 crore in the year-ago period.

17 Apr 2023, 10:10 PM IST
BQPrime
Picture for representational purposes only. (Photo: Unsplash)
Picture for representational purposes only. (Photo: Unsplash)
Network18 Media and Investments Ltd. slipped into losses in the March quarter as revenue growth fell.

The media company, which is part of Reliance Industries Ltd., recorded a loss of Rs 36.78 crore in the three months ended March 31, as against a profit of Rs 61.85 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 8.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,484 crore.

Network18 Q4 Results: Key Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue declined 8.5% to Rs 1,484 crore.

  • Ebitda down 78.5% to Rs 57.19 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 3.85% vs 16.39%.

  • Loss at Rs 36.78 crore as against a profit of Rs 61.85 crore in the previous year.

On Monday, shares of Network18 rose 3.8% to Rs 57.38 apiece, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.86% lower at 59,910.75 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.

