Network18 Q4 Results: Reports Loss As Revenue Declines
Network18 recorded a loss of Rs 36.78 crore in the March quarter, as against a profit of Rs 61.85 crore in the year-ago period.
Network18 Media and Investments Ltd. slipped into losses in the March quarter as revenue growth fell.
The media company, which is part of Reliance Industries Ltd., recorded a loss of Rs 36.78 crore in the three months ended March 31, as against a profit of Rs 61.85 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 8.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,484 crore.
Network18 Q4 Results: Key Highlights (YoY)
Revenue declined 8.5% to Rs 1,484 crore.
Ebitda down 78.5% to Rs 57.19 crore.
Ebitda margin at 3.85% vs 16.39%.
Loss at Rs 36.78 crore as against a profit of Rs 61.85 crore in the previous year.
On Monday, shares of Network18 rose 3.8% to Rs 57.38 apiece, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.86% lower at 59,910.75 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.