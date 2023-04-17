Network18 Q4 Results: Reports Loss As Revenue Declines

Network18 Media and Investments Ltd. slipped into losses in the March quarter as revenue growth fell.

The media company, which is part of Reliance Industries Ltd., recorded a loss of Rs 36.78 crore in the three months ended March 31, as against a profit of Rs 61.85 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 8.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,484 crore.