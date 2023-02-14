ADVERTISEMENT
National Fertilizer Shares Surge As Q3 Revenue Doubles

Q3 revenue was up 99% over a year earlier at Rs 10,137.3 crore.
A farm worker sprays fertilisers. (Source: iStock)
Shares of National Fertilizers Ltd. rose the most in over two years on Tuesday after the company's third-quarter revenue doubled.

Revenue was up 99% over a year earlier at Rs 10,137.3 crore, the company said in an exchange filing. Higher revenue helped the company report a report a profit compared with a loss a year earlier.

National Fertilizers Q3 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue from operations rose 99% to Rs 10,137.34 crore.

  • Net profit at Rs 554 crore versus a net loss of Rs 23.1 crore.

  • Ebitda up 625% at Rs 937 crore versus Rs 69.2 crore.

  • Ebitda margin stood at 9.2% against 1.4%.

The stock rose as much as 18.60%, the most since March 1, 2021 before paring some gains to trade 17.9% higher as of 1:27 p.m. on Tuesday.

Total traded volume stood at 4.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 51.38.

