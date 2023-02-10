Mahindra, BHEL, Oil India, Glenmark Pharma Q3 Results Today—Earnings Estimates

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Oil India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and other companies will announce their financial results for the December quarter this Friday.

Other companies scheduled to announce their earnings for the period are National Aluminium Company, Alkem Laboratories, Delhivery, ABB India, Fortis Healthcare, JK Lakshmi Cement, Abbott India, Ashoka Buildcon, BEML, Kirloskar Oil Engines, VA Tech Wabag, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, PB Fintech, Gokaldas Exports, Alicon Castalloy, Nocil, Rupa & Co., Indigo Paints, Metropolis Healthcare, Lemon Tree Hotel, VST Tillers Tractors, RateGain Travel Technologies, Hariom Pipe Industries, Sanghvi Movers, JM Financial, Reliance Capital and Archean Chemical Industries

Cochin Shipyards, Dilip Buildcon, Dhanuka Agritech, Dish TV India, Grauer & Well (India), GRM Overseas, Indiabulls Real Estate, Inox Green Energy Services, Inox Wind, Rail Vikas Nigam, Religare Enterprises, Astra Microwave Products, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Balmer Lawire & Co., Bannari Amman Sugars, DFM Foods, Dhani Services, Dynamatic Technologies, EIH, EKI ENergy Services, Electronics Mart India, ESAB India, Excel Industries, Goldiam International, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Gufic Biosciences, Hemisphere Properties India, Himadri Specialty Chemical, Indo Rama Synthetics (India), Ingersoll-Rand (India), Inox Wind Energy, Jyoti Resins and Adhesives, KCP and Kennametal India will also announce their financials for the period.

KFin Technologies, Kirloskar Brothers, Kovai Medical Center & Hospital, Media Matrix Worldwide, Info Edge (India), Paisalo Digital, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, Pix Transmissions, Primo Chemicals, Puravankara, Ramky Infrastructure, Rattanindia Enterprises, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Satia Industries, Shivalik Rasayan, SML Isuzu, Ugar Sugar Works, Universal Cables, Venky's (India), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, Vindhya Telelinks, Vishnu Chemicals, West Coast Paper Mills and Xchanging Solutions are also among the companies that will announce their financial results for the quarter under review.