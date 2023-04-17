Kolte-Patil Developers Raises Rs 206 Crore From Japan's Marubeni

The board of real-estate firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. approved allotment of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 206.5 crore to Japan's Marubeni Corp. in its meeting on Monday.

The funds raised from the debt instruments will be utilised towards general corporate purposes, the Pune-based builder said in an exchange filing.

The zero-coupon debentures have been issued for a tenure of 10 years, unless redeemed earlier. The debt instruments will be redeemed at par on maturity, the company said.