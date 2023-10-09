Israel-Hamas War Is A Wait-And-Watch Situation For Oil Markets, Says Vandana Hari

As conflict escalated between Israel and Hamas, Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate prices rose over 5% in early trade on Monday.

"What we saw in the Asian markets was a knee-jerk reaction, which is typical in the event of any flare-up in the Middle East," said Vandana Hari, chief operating officer of Vandana Insights Pte. The Israel-Hamas conflict has not yet impacted any oil or gas supply in the region, she said.

"It's a wait-and-watch situation in all countries, whether indirectly or directly affected by the situation," Hari said. However, the danger of the conflict is that it sits at the doorstep of a major oil and gas-producing region, she told BQ Prime.

"Another major danger is that these conflicts are never just bilateral, as there are vested interests of supporting countries from both sides." If the conflict escalates, it could carry a risk to the oil and gas supply, as one-third of the world's oil comes from the Middle East, Hari said.