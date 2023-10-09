Israel-Hamas War Drives Surge In Crude Oil Prices. Here's What Lies Ahead

Brent crude oil prices surged over 5% during early trade on Monday amid worsening political instability in the Middle East due to the Israel Hamas war.

Brent crude prices reached an intra-day high of $89 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 5.11% to reach $87.02 per barrel. This price surge followed a period of consolidation, during which Brent prices dropped by over 10% in the week ending Oct. 6.

"We have seen (a) peak in pricing from the actual conflict itself," David Lennox, resource analyst at Fat Prophets, said. "This sort of pricing usually happens quickly as the news breaks. The price impact from that point of view is locked in."

Lennox said if there are any developments regarding pointing fingers at those responsible for planning the attacks, "we might see an increase in pricing over the coming days".