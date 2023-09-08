BQPrimeMarketsIRCTC Shares Jump 7% After Getting Catering Rights For Full-Tariff Coaches, Trains
ADVERTISEMENT

IRCTC Shares Jump 7% After Getting Catering Rights For Full-Tariff Coaches, Trains

If booking a full train on FTR includes a pantry coach, the booking party may avail catering from IRCTC or use the pantry car.

08 Sep 2023, 3:50 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: IRCTC website)</p></div>
(Source: IRCTC website)

Shares of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp. rose over 7% after the Ministry of Railways authorised it to cater on full-tariff coaches or trains.

"Party will book catering facilities in such special coaches/trains etc. through IRCTC only, except for booking of FTR trains along with pantry car," according to an exchange filing.

In the case of booking a full train on FTR, including a pantry car coach, the booking party may either avail the catering facilities through IRCTC or provide the catering facilities using the pantry, it said.

Shares of IRCTC were trading 2.59% higher at Rs 725.55 apiece, compared with a 0.52% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 3:17 p.m. The stock surged 7.18% intraday to Rs 758 apiece, the highest since Nov. 10.

The stock has risen 3.89% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 79, implying that the stock may be overbought.

Out of the seven analysts tracking IRCTC, three maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, one suggests a 'hold', and three recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 17.7%.

ALSO READ

Reserve Bank Of India To Roll Back I-CRR In Phased Manner

Opinion
Reserve Bank Of India To Roll Back I-CRR In Phased Manner
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT