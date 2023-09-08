IRCTC Shares Jump 7% After Getting Catering Rights For Full-Tariff Coaches, Trains

Shares of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp. rose over 7% after the Ministry of Railways authorised it to cater on full-tariff coaches or trains.

"Party will book catering facilities in such special coaches/trains etc. through IRCTC only, except for booking of FTR trains along with pantry car," according to an exchange filing.

In the case of booking a full train on FTR, including a pantry car coach, the booking party may either avail the catering facilities through IRCTC or provide the catering facilities using the pantry, it said.