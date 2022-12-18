IPOs In 2022: Fund Mobilisation Halves To Rs 57,000 Crore; 2023 May Be Even Quieter

The domestic investors such as mutual funds and PMS schemes, who to a large extent substituted the FPIs in the Indian markets, took a more conservative stance and preferred to take smaller positions, and hence IPOs in the range of Rs 500-1,500 crore or the midcap IPOs started sailing through. Some of these IPOs were oversubscribed several times.

Interestingly, only two of the 36 IPOs (Delhivery and Tracxn Technologies) were from new-age technology companies, clearly indicating the slowdown of issues from this sector after the disastrous issues from Paytm and a few others.