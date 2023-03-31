Investors' Wealth Erode By Rs 5.86 Lakh Crore In FY23; Sensex Up 0.72%

"At the global level rising interest rates in the developed world proved to be the biggest headwind. The massive rate hike by the Fed impacted equity and bond prices. In March, failure of three banks in the U.S. and the crisis in the European bank Credit Suisse also impacted markets temporarily, though markets quickly recovered from the shock. In India, the MPC also had to raise rates to contain inflation and capital outflows. This impacted equity markets," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.