Infosys Shares Tank Over 14% On Q4 Profit Miss

Shares of Infosys Ltd. tanked over 14%, the most in 42 months, on Monday after fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

India's second-largest IT services firm's fourth-quarter revenue fell 2.28% over the previous three months to Rs 37,441 crore, according to an exchange filing Thursday. That compares with the Rs 38,770 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The Bengaluru-based IT services firm has pegged its revenue growth guidance at 4-7% in the fiscal ended March 31, 2024. That compares with an average analyst estimate of 10.6% and 15.4% clocked in FY23, which too was a miss from the 16–16.5% guided earlier.

"The Q4 revenue growth was surprising and is likely to have a dampening effect on Infosys’ FY24 growth, particularly since it suggests a significant impact on the firm’s discretionary business due to the macro slowdown," Mukul Garg, research analyst at Motilal Oswal, said in an April 14 note co-authored by Pritesh Thakkar and Raj Prakash Bhanushali.