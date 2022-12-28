India Pesticides Shares Rise After Subsidiary Receives Clearance For Facility

Shares of India Pesticides Ltd. gained the most in five months after its unit received environmental clearance to build a manufacturing plant.

The subsidiary, Shalvis Specialties Ltd., received clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change for establishing a manufacturing plant in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, according to a stock exchange filing.

This facility will be dedicated to the development of agrochemicals and intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, and fine chemicals.