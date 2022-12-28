India Pesticides Shares Rise After Subsidiary Receives Clearance For Facility
The unit, Shalvis Specialties, got environmental clearance to set up a manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh.
Shares of India Pesticides Ltd. gained the most in five months after its unit received environmental clearance to build a manufacturing plant.
The subsidiary, Shalvis Specialties Ltd., received clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change for establishing a manufacturing plant in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, according to a stock exchange filing.
This facility will be dedicated to the development of agrochemicals and intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, and fine chemicals.
Shares of the company rose 9.13% as of 11:57 a.m., compared with a 0.10% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50. The scrip rose as much as 11.07% intraday, the most since July 27. The total trade volume so far in the day was 31.6 times its 30-day average volume. The relative strength index stood at 56.
Out of the three analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month return potential implies an upside of 48.4%.