BQPrimeMarketsIndia Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty On Chinese Steel Imports For Another Five Years
ADVERTISEMENT

India Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty On Chinese Steel Imports For Another Five Years

During the April–July period, China was the second-biggest steel exporter to India.

12 Sep 2023, 9:21 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Alloy wheels manufactured at Steel Strip Wheels (Source: company website).&nbsp;</p></div>
Alloy wheels manufactured at Steel Strip Wheels (Source: company website). 

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies has imposed an anti-dumping duty on Chinese steel imports for five years.

An anti-dumping duty of $613 per tonne has been imposed on flat-base steel wheels from China, according to a notification on Monday. The anti-dumping duty on steel wheels was imposed in 2018 and the DGTR has recommended a continued imposition of duties for another five years.

The duty was imposed after Steel Secretary, Nagendra Nath Sinha, had said on Sept 4 that the Union government was monitoring the steel-import situation after the industry raised concerns over potential dumping by Chinese sellers.

During the April–July period, China was the second-biggest steel exporter to India. India's Chinese steel imports rose 62% year-on-year to 0.6 million tonnes during this period.

ALSO READ

Nifty Hits All-Time High: Here's What Top Analysts Say

Opinion
Nifty Hits All-Time High: Here's What Top Analysts Say
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT