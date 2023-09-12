India Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty On Chinese Steel Imports For Another Five Years

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies has imposed an anti-dumping duty on Chinese steel imports for five years.

An anti-dumping duty of $613 per tonne has been imposed on flat-base steel wheels from China, according to a notification on Monday. The anti-dumping duty on steel wheels was imposed in 2018 and the DGTR has recommended a continued imposition of duties for another five years.

The duty was imposed after Steel Secretary, Nagendra Nath Sinha, had said on Sept 4 that the Union government was monitoring the steel-import situation after the industry raised concerns over potential dumping by Chinese sellers.

During the April–July period, China was the second-biggest steel exporter to India. India's Chinese steel imports rose 62% year-on-year to 0.6 million tonnes during this period.