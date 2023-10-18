Why HUL Has Limited Triggers To Beat Peers

India's largest consumer goods maker, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., has been among the favourite picks in the fast-moving consumer goods sector. Yet, it has lagged peers in the past year. Analysts say upside may still be capped with limited triggers in the near term.

Shares of the Surf Excel maker fell 1.7% in the past year. By comparison, the NSE FMCG index has returned 20% gains, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50's 9% rise. By comparison, ITC has gained 36%, Nestle India has jumped 22.6% and Britannia Industries is up 21.42% in the last one year, while Tata Consumer Products Ltd. has rallied 28% in the last six months to hit a new all-time high of Rs 928 apiece on NSE on Oct. 17.

And yet, HUL trades at a premium at 58.42 times its profit compared with the average price-to-earnings multiple of 46.35 of the FMCG sector. And its multiples are higher than that of most peers.