How Indian Markets React A Year Before The General Election

In little over a year, India will hold its next general election. And going by what has happened in the past, it's the year ahead of the polls that markets really move. This time, an added combination of high inflation, quantitative tightening, and a global banking crisis at play already.

Equity markets in the calendar year before the past five general elections have shown wide variance, with NSE Nifty 50 returning gains of 70% to suffering a plunge of over 50%.

And the benchmark has been muted in the year before the last two general elections—rising less than 6% in 2013 and a little over 4% in 2018.