How India Gains From Inclusion In JPMorgan EM Bond Index—Morgan Stanley's Take

India's joining JPMorgan's Emerging Market Global Bond Index will favourably impact the country's external balance sheet, deepen its bond markets, and lower the cost of capital, according to Morgan Stanley.

The inclusion begins in June 2024 with a weight of 1%, increasing 1% each month until it reaches 10% by April 2025. It is expected to lead to $30 billion in inflows into its government bond market, with monthly inflows of $3 billion during the inclusion period.

"This move has been supported by the government's introduction of the FAR programme in the February 2020 Budget (which removes foreign ownership limits) and a leg up in market reforms for aiding foreign portfolios," it said in a Sept. 24 note.