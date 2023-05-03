Go First Insolvency: What Should The Airline Do Next?

In a surprise announcement on Tuesday, Wadia Group's Go First filed for bankruptcy.

The low-cost carrier airline said that it could no longer continue to meet financial obligations, blaming U.S. engine maker Pratt & Whitney's faulty engines for the grounding of 50% of its fleet, which impacted operations.

Go First has also said that it has cancelled flights scheduled between May 3 and 5 due to operational reasons, with no mention of scheduling for future periods.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has sent a notice to the airline for the flight cancellations and asked it to respond within 24 hours, failing which the decision will be taken ex parte.

The decision to seek voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings has come at a time when the country's aviation sector is on an upward trajectory, with a higher load factor, higher fares, and a profitable period.

Promoters of the airline have infused funds worth Rs 3,200 crore in the last three years. Out of the total, Rs 2,400 crore were injected in the last 24 months. An amount of Rs 290 crore was pumped in April this year. "This brings the total investment in the airline since its inception to approximately Rs 6,500 crore," the airline said in a statement.

BQ Prime spoke to aviation experts to understand what is next for Go First and what its insolvency means for the airline's competitors.

"Go First's situation is not comparable to other carriers who shut operations. The company had its own problems. Since 2005, their pace of growth was tardy; they took their own sweet time to start international operations, and the number of chief executives who came in and went out was high, indicating no stability," said Jitendra Bhargava, former executive director, Air India. Over the last six to eight months, the aviation industry has been going through a purple patch, and a company like Go First is filing for a voluntary bankruptcy resolution, he said.

"There is no structural or fundamental problem with Go First. The company can get back on track; however, it will need a significant capital infusion, and Pratt and Whitney will have to clearly resolve its issues," said Dhiraj Mathur, IAS (Retd), an aviation expert.

P&W will prefer settling the issue out of court, which will lead to some cash coming into the company, according to him. Also, promoters would have to assess the possibility of raising money and injecting money from their own sources.