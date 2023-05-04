G R Infraprojects Shares Gain After Winning Project Bid

Shares of G R Infraprojects Ltd. rose on Thursday after it won a construction project in Uttar Pradesh.

The company won a Rs 737.17 crore bid for the construction of a four-lane highway in Kausambi, Uttar Pradesh.

The company emerged as the lowest bidder for the project for the construction of a 38.2 km section of NH-731A with paved shoulders, according to an exchange filing.

The project is set to be completed within 730 days, with an operation period of 15 years from the commercial operation date.