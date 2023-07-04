FPI Inflow Momentum To Continue, Says Q India's Arvind Chari

Foreign institutional investments in Indian equity markets are expected to gain traction as the country's share in the global GDP rises in the coming years, according to investment manager Arvind Chari.

Foreign portfolio investors have pumped Rs 47,148 crore into Indian equities in June, marking the highest inflow in 10 months.

Despite the global pool of around $300 trillion, the allocation to India from various sources stands at $1.5 trillion, accounting for less than 1%, Chari, , chief information officer at Q India (UK), an affiliate of Quantum Advisors, told BQ Prime. He expects this allocation to increase in tandem with India's expanding share in global GDP, which will rise from the current 3% and foreign investors will look to take advantage of this growth.

Global funds, with a focus on public equity markets, are directing their investments towards India within the broader context of their emerging market Asia portfolios. However, there is now a gradual shift towards dedicated India-focused funds.

"Most of my talk with global institutional investors is to think about India as a dedicated approach," Chari said.

According to him, inflows into the Indian market are coming from passive India Exchange Traded Funds, along with a lot of reallocations by global emerging market funds. "In 2021 and 2022, the global emerging market funds with India allocation have been net sellers. It got amplified late last year when there was a surge of getting money back into China."

But geopolitical incidents dampened momentum in the Chinese market, prompting some investors to redirect their capital back to India.