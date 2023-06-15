Dilip Buildcon Shares Rise On Completing Highway Upgrade Project

Shares of Dilip Buildcon rose as much as 6.2%, the highest in two weeks, before losing some of the gains to trade 3.12% higher at 10:45 a.m. compared to 0.15% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 1.5 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index of the stock stands at 77, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

Out of the six analysts tracking the stock, three hold a 'buy' call, two maintain a 'hold', and one recommends a 'sell', according to Blomberg.