Copper Slump Will Give Way To Record Buying Spree, Citi Says

Copper miners are already making strong margins at today’s spot prices, but there are widespread warnings that the industry will fall well short in delivering the additional supply needed as the energy transition gathers pace. As prices start to rise, Citi expects to see significant substitution away from copper in traditional sectors — such as consumer goods and air conditioning — and more economical use of copper in EVs and power generation. But the bank still expects an unprecedented gap to emerge between demand and mine supply over the next five to 10 years.