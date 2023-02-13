Asian Equities Tumble After Wall Street Slump: Markets Wrap

For the time being, Ueda seems to be more hawkish than the current dovish Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, according to Yujiro Goto, head of foreign-exchange strategy at Nomura Holdings Inc. “BOJ’s policy stance will be at least more neutral going forward and the fundamental is also pointing that monetary policy normalization is necessary,” he said on Bloomberg Television. “That will be still positive for Japanese yen in the medium term.”