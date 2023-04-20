Adani Ports Shares Gain As Board Mulls Debt Buyback

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. rose the most in over three weeks as the company is planning a partial buyback of certain debt securities.

The board of the ports operator will meet on April 22 "to consider first and a partial buyback of certain of its debt securities" during the current financial year, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

The securities, denominated either in Indian rupees or U.S. dollar, will be part of the buyback.