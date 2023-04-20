BQPrimeMarketsAdani Ports Shares Gain As Board Mulls Debt Buyback
Adani Ports Shares Gain As Board Mulls Debt Buyback

The board of the ports operator will meet on April 22 "to consider first and a partial buyback of certain of its debt securities".

20 Apr 2023, 12:02 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Adani Group's transport utility Port. (Source: Company)</p></div>
Adani Group's transport utility Port. (Source: Company)
Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. rose the most in over three weeks as the company is planning a partial buyback of certain debt securities.

The board of the ports operator will meet on April 22 "to consider first and a partial buyback of certain of its debt securities" during the current financial year, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

The securities, denominated either in Indian rupees or U.S. dollar, will be part of the buyback.

Shares of Adani Ports rose 1.54% to Rs 668.55 apiece, compared to the 0.01% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:25 a.m.

The stock rose as much as 3.05% intraday, the most since March 29, 2023. The relative strength index was at 57.

Out of the 20 analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.

The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 21%.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

