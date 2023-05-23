Adani Ports Recovers All Stock Losses Since Hindenburg Attack

People walk past a screen displaying news featuring on Adani Group inside the BSE building in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Adani’s businesses have lost $107 billion in a week, one of the biggest wipeouts in India’s history, after an explosive report by short-seller Hindenburg Research forced him to pull a stock sale at the 11th hour and led some lenders to reject his securities as collateral for client trades. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg