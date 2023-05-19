Adani-Hindenburg Case: Supreme Court Panel Says Group Stocks Didn't Pose Any Systemic Risk

While the shares of the group companies saw a significant price decline on account of selling pressure subsequent to the Hindenburg report, and may have dominated the media attention, the market remained largely stable and resilient, the report said.

The representation of the Adani Group companies in the indices is "relatively minor" and given the limited free float market capitalisation of the group companies, the recent events did not pose any systemic market-level risk, according to the committee.

Even during the event, the market continued to function in a robust manner and volatility in India is on par with or lower than that in major developed markets, the panel's report said.