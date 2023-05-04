Adani Enterprises Q4 Results: Net Profit Rises 137%, Revenue Jumps 26%
Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship of the Adani Group, saw its net profit more than double year-on-year during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
The Gautam Adani-led company posted a 137% rise year-on-year in net profit at Rs 722.48 crore. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated the company to reach a top line of Rs 719.40 crore for the period under review.
Adani Enterprises Q4 FY23 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue jumped 26.06% to Rs 31,346.05 crore.
Ebitda soared 184% to Rs 3,587.07 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 1,942.80 crore.
Ebitda margin for the period stood at 11.44%, as compared with 5.08% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Net profit rose twofold, growing 137% to Rs 722.48 crore as compared with an estimate of Rs 719.40 crore.
The net profit for the period was impacted by extraordinary items to the tune of Rs 362.32 crore. These include Rs 71.67 crore as expenses for floating an FPO in January and losses incurred at Mundra Solar PV Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, amounting to Rs 309.41 crore after adjusting for an unamortised government grant.
Shares of Adani Enterprises closed 4.8% higher at Rs 1,926.75 apiece on Thursday, as compared with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, which gained 0.91% to end at 61,749.25.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.