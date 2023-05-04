Adani Enterprises Q4 Results: Net Profit Rises 137%, Revenue Jumps 26%

Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship of the Adani Group, saw its net profit more than double year-on-year during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The Gautam Adani-led company posted a 137% rise year-on-year in net profit at Rs 722.48 crore. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated the company to reach a top line of Rs 719.40 crore for the period under review.