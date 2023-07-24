BQPrimeMarketsAarti Drugs Shares Surge Over 12% After Q1 Profit Jump, Proposes Share Buyback
Aarti Drugs Shares Surge Over 12% After Q1 Profit Jump, Proposes Share Buyback

The company's first-quarter net profit rose 37.14% YoY to Rs 48 crore. It also proposed to buyback 6.65 lakh shares.

24 Jul 2023, 11:18 AM IST
BQPrime
The company has 12 manufacturing facilities and a monthly capacity of 4261 mega tonne, as of June 30. (Source: Company website)
The company has 12 manufacturing facilities and a monthly capacity of 4261 mega tonne, as of June 30. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Aarti Drugs Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Monday on a share buyback proposal and a jump in its first-quarter profit.

The company's net profit rose 37.14% year-on-year to Rs 48 crore in the first quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. The company also proposed a buyback of 6,65,000 equity shares on July 21. The equity represents 0.72% of the company's paid-up capital, and the buyback price is set at Rs 900 per share.

Aarti Drugs Q1 FY24 Highlights (year-on-year)

  • Revenue rose 6.3% to Rs 661 crore.

  • Ebitda rose 26.87% to Rs 85 crore.

  • Ebitda margin stood at 12.8% compared to the 10.8% in the year ago period.

The company has 12 manufacturing facilities and a monthly capacity of 4261 mega tonne, as of June 30.

Shares of the company surged 12.18% to Rs 572.7 apiece, compared to a 0.09% decline in the Nifty 50 as of 9:56 a.m. The stock rose 12.62% intraday.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 23.7 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 81, indicating that it may be overbought.

Of the three analysts tracking the stock, two maintain a 'buy' and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price estimate indicates a 13.4% downside over the next 12 months.

