Aarti Drugs Shares Surge Over 12% After Q1 Profit Jump, Proposes Share Buyback

Shares of Aarti Drugs Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Monday on a share buyback proposal and a jump in its first-quarter profit.

The company's net profit rose 37.14% year-on-year to Rs 48 crore in the first quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. The company also proposed a buyback of 6,65,000 equity shares on July 21. The equity represents 0.72% of the company's paid-up capital, and the buyback price is set at Rs 900 per share.

Aarti Drugs Q1 FY24 Highlights (year-on-year)

Revenue rose 6.3% to Rs 661 crore.

Ebitda rose 26.87% to Rs 85 crore.

Ebitda margin stood at 12.8% compared to the 10.8% in the year ago period.

The company has 12 manufacturing facilities and a monthly capacity of 4261 mega tonne, as of June 30.