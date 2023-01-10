SEBI Tweaks Offer For Sale Rules To Make It Retail Investor-Friendly

Retail investors can now bid for the unsubscribed shares in the non-retail segment of an offer for sale, according to the latest circular issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The move is in line with the regulator's decision in its September board meeting.

The present framework allows unsubscribed portion of shares in retail segment to be carried forward to the non-retail segment but not vice versa.

SEBI has now amended that to increase retail participation after its Secondary Market Advisory Committee pointed out that retail participation has always lagged behind the non-retail bids in terms of number of times subscribed.

Other major changes include: