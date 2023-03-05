Reliance Capital's Insolvency: Value Maximisation Prevails Over Process Sanctity

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has allowed another round of auction for the debt ridden Reliance Capital Ltd. thereby allowing the Committee of Creditors stance of an extended round of auctions.

The two member bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, said that the CoC is fully empowered to further negotiate with one or more resolution applicants, even after completion of Challenge Mechanism.

The CoC is not prohibited from negotiating with resolution applicants or asking resolution applicants to further increase the plan value under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the appellate tribunal held.

Logically, the bidding process process should end after an applicant is selected as highest bidder with there being no other challenge, Mukesh Chand, Partner at ELP, opined.

But going by the huge amount of debt involved in this case, it might not have been in public interest if the option for higher recovery is not explored when one of the bidders has already offered a higher amount, Chand added.