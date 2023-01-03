NCLT Stays Reliance Capital Resolution Process On Torrent's Plea

This is the first time that an e-auction of this scale is taking place for the resolution of an NBFC under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The decision of e-auction was taken at the behest of LIC and EPFO, which together control 35% of the voting rights in the CoC.

Torrent claimed that Hinduja's revised offer, after the e-auction, is illegal and non-compliant. The NCLT has asked the administrator to file a reply on Torrent's application, sources said. The hearing is now scheduled for the next week.