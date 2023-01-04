Reliance Capital Insolvency: Administrator To Contest Relief Granted To Torrent

Reliance Capital Ltd.'s administrator intends to appeal against the relief granted to Torrent Investment Pvt. by the National Company Law Tribunal on Monday.

The administrator's counsel, Ravi Kadam, asked the NCLT to stay its order for a week to allow time for an appeal before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal. The tribunal denied his request.

The situation is an outcome of Torrent Investment's application. Reliance Capital's 'Committee of Creditors' was due to meet on Monday, which prompted Torrent Investment to rush to NCLT for relief. Ahmedabad-based Torrent Investments won with a bid of Rs 8,640 crore to acquire the non-banking financial company set up by the Anil Ambani group. It submitted a resolution plan based on the administrator's request on Dec. 23, noting in its communication that Torrent's was the only plan that the administrator would place before the CoC.

RCap's CoC was due to meet on Monday, which prompted Torrent Investment to rush to NCLT for relief after it noticed media headlines that the Hinduja Group has submitted a revised bid of Rs 9,000 crore.