Personal Data Protection Bill: No More Deemed Consent, TDSAT To Hear Appeals

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, will now provide a negative list of countries to which data cannot be transferred, the Ministry of Information Technology said in its response to queries raised by a parliamentary committee evaluating the privacy law.

This is a significant change in the ministry's stance from an earlier draft, which proposed the notification of a 'white list' of countries to which data will be allowed to be transferred.

The Union Cabinet had recently approved a Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, scheduled to be tabled in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

A draft version of the Bill was published for public consultation in November 2022.

On Wednesday this week, opposition members walked out of a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee, objecting to the panel’s adoption of a "laudatory" report on the new Bill, the Indian Express has reported.

According to the publication, "The Bill was never formally referred to the committee. The Opposition MPs said none of them were aware that such a report about the Bill was in the works; the draft report was only circulated on the eve of the meeting."

While the Cabinet-approved version of the 2023 Bill is yet to be made public, the ministry's responses in this report to the queries raised by the parliamentary committee offer glimpses of what's coming.

BQ Prime has seen a copy of this 40-page report.