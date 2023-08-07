Mediation Bill 2023: A New Path For Dispute Resolution

Litigation comes with prohibitive costs. More so in India where delays make it worse. Indian courts already face a backlog of nearly 5 crore cases, and this pendency rises with each passing year.

To ease this burden on courts and litigants, the Indian Parliament has passed the Mediation Bill, 2023. It's the first such standalone legislation in the country that aims to resolve disputes through mediation.

The bill was approved by the Lok Sabha on Monday, following its passage in the Rajya Sabha on Aug. 1.

"The time for mediation has come and this bill is a watershed moment in respect of how disputes need to be resolved in India. The bill emphasises a non-adversarial mindset which encourages the settlement of disputes without the involvement of courts," Vijayendra Pratap Singh, partner at AZB and Partners, told BQ Prime.

In essence, mediation is a participatory procedure in which a neutral third party assists conflicting parties in reaching a settlement agreement.

The bill, introduced in 2021, has now been revised based on parliamentary deliberations and a standing committee report.

Previously, the timeline to complete a mediation was set at 180 days, extendable by an additional 180 days. The revised version of the bill reduces the time period to 120 days, extendable by another 60 days. This effectively cuts the overall mediation duration from 360 days to 180 days.

In the 2021 version of the bill, the process of pre-litigation mediation was mandatory. However, now it is a voluntary process, allowing parties to choose whether or not to pursue pre-litigation mediation for resolving their disputes.