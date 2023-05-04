Lessors Oppose Go First's Insolvency Plea

In a voluntary insolvency application before the National Company Law Tribunal, Go First has stated that in the last 30 days, the airline has been forced to cancel over 4,000 flights.

The best thing for the aviation industry in a matter like this would be a revival, said Senior Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul while appearing for the airline. Kaul informed the court that the 26 functioning aircraft can carry the airline for now and that it'll be able to pay employee salaries as long as these aircraft are operational.

The requirements for a voluntary insolvency application have been fulfilled, Kaul said, adding that an interim moratorium must be granted to the airline. Go First’s only assets are its aircraft, and if an interim moratorium is not conducted, the aircraft would be seized and the lessors would take steps that would harm the airline, he said.